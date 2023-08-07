HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a season that saw 26 wins, Huntsville volleyball is set to build off of that as they have plenty of experience returning from the last two seasons.
Last year, the Lady Hornets finished the season with a 26-21 record with a third-place finish in district. The Lady Hornets made the postseason but saw an early exit in the bi-district round after being swept by Texarkana.
With three members graduating, Huntsville has the opportunity to put the pieces together and build a team that is capable of making a deep playoff run for the first time since 2020.
“I think the most exciting thing for me is this will be our best defensive team,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “We have a lot more talent than we have in the past. If we get some offense to go beside it. It will be a fun year.”
Now, the Lady Hornets have a chance to build a winning culture as seven members of last year’s team have returned with a majority of them being starters.
One of those members is senior Chelsea Butler, who has been a part of this team for three years, will have to fill the shoes of Madison Grekstas as a hitter and middle blocker.
Coming off the bench in the rotation, Butler was second on the team in kills with 348 in 134 sets. She also had the highest kill percentage connecting on 40.3% of her attempts.
Now she wants to improve both of those numbers.
“I have to be a leader on and off the court,” Butler said. “I have big shoes to fill on and off the court with Madison [Grekstas] leaving. She was our kill leader. I am aiming to get some kills but I am trying to have fewer errors.”
Butler will also play a big role on the front line as she has her eyes set on becoming a better blocker — one of her goals is to beat the blocks in a match that currently sits at 11.
Defensively she is a boost but for Hassell, he has to get five others on the court as well. Huntsville has Madison Elkins returning, she played libero for the team last season as a junior. Elkins had 179 digs, but the Lady Hornets will see some competition for the spot.
Hassell also returns Isabell Saumell to the court, who had 269 digs last season but may see some time on the front lines.
Junior Mylie Theisen has also been on varsity since her freshman year and has an opportunity to step things up this season as the Lady Hornets are looking for offensive pieces to match the defense they can put up.
“The thing about defense is working together as a unit, it’s just like everything else. Last season we didn’t have experience with somebody playing middle back at the varsity level. It wasn’t until district that we got to that point, now we have two or three that have that experience,” Hassell said. “We’ve got a returning libero and we have a setter. You have to have six pieces for it to be a super special season and we have an opportunity to make it happen.”
A big question the Lady Hornets will face is the replacement of Shelbee Adkins.
Adkins came in and won the setter role and in two seasons at Huntsville, she tallied 1,432 assists.
Now Hassell is faced with replacing the role. The number one contender is Jayda Paschal, who played a little bit last year. Paschal had 175 assists behind Adkins and now has the chance to take it to the next level.
“Jayda has really grown over the years. She kind of knew she would have to step up,” Hassell said. “We did athlete testing and Jayda won that position. Not only is she super athletic, but she has some experience under her belt. She has a big role to play.”
But this season is going to be about building a winning culture at HHS. The Lady Hornets went three rounds deep in the playoffs in the 2020 season but have lost in the bi-district rounds each of the last two seasons.
Now, with the experience, the Lady Hornets have to put things together and try to set the tone for the season and what to look forward to while wearing the green and white.
“As a team, we talked about building a culture for our program,” Butler said. “We don’t have an identified culture that we’ve had here. We want a winning season but culture is what we are working on.”
The Lady Hornets will get their season underway on Tuesday with a dual match against Bryan Rudder and Giddings. Huntsville plays its home opener at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 with a matchup against Leon.
