HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville softball is looking to get back into the UIL regional quarterfinals for the second straight year.
Last season, the Lady Hornets faced Forney and escaped in a game three. But this year, they will face Royse City.
“The big thing is to try and make sure that we are ready,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “We have to be disciplined. We had a couple of errors last time that were uncharacteristic so we’ve been trying to work those out. We just want to clean it up and look ready coming into it.”
Huntsville has had the same two pitchers in the circle all season with sophomore Jaelynn Duke being the ace.
This season Duke has pitched 134.2 innings in the circle and boasts a 2.75 ERA. While she and junior Hope Grant have been the only members to log innings, they have both brought quality pitching.
Game two of the bi-district round was the perfect example. Grant got the start but could not record a fifth out before Duke came in and finished the game.
“Hope wasn’t necessarily throwing what the umpire wanted in that scenario. Jaelynn came in and shut it down,” Bryan said. “We got down early in the game but we didn’t shut down. We decided that we would rally around our pitching and our defense. It allows for us to have the uh-oh moments. It’s just nice to see them come in and complement each other.”
Despite the innings pitched, Duke knows she has seven players behind her to help her if she misses a spot.
“I feel good and it’s nice because the team has been behind me,” Duke said. “I’ve been attending pitching lessons every Sunday to make sure when I step in the circle I can do my job and give it everything.”
The seven, eight and nine hitters haven’t had their best season, until now.
The bottom three of the lineup have been able to produce when they need to. They have produced seven hits in the first round while driving in three runs.
Having them perform is something that they missed at some points this season but it is peaking at the right time.
“It’s a big thing that 1-9 are coming in for us and doing their job,” Bryan said. “Whether it be a sac fly, a bunt or a base hit when we need it, it's something that you love to see. I won't forget the deep fly ball that Alexis hit the other night. Those are the routines that you practice and we got it taken care of. I like to see them be aggressive all the way around.”
The Lady Hornets will now head into a three-game series with Royse City. The first game will be played in Rusk with first pitch coming at 6 p.m. Saturday’s game will be at Whitehouse with first pitch at 6 p.m. Details for a possible game three are still TBD.
