HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a season where the Huntsville Lady Hornets basketball won their fourth straight district title, they will try and do it again with new opponents after a redistricting.
The Lady Hornets are returning four of their five starters from last season and overall seven players from last year's roster.
Of those players, juniors A’quarius Howard, Mahalia Twine, Markia Sweat and senior JaNavia Gage all return with their starting experience from last season and beyond.
“We are bringing back seven, eight strong girls and we have JaNavia Gage who is our big post player,” Huntsville girls basketball head coach LaToya Bennett said. “Last year Mahalia Twine went down with an injury and she was able to play with a club on her hand. I think she is going to bring a lot of love and passion to the court.”
The Lady Hornets team will look very similar on most fronts but they lost their point guard Aliyah Craft.
Craft was a four-year player for the Lady Hornets and was back-to-back district MVP for District 16 5A. Now, Bennett has that hole to fill as a majority of her players will continue their roles from previous years.
“I’m still looking for a piece but I think those four ladies are going to do great things for us,” Bennett said. “I have a great group of freshman girls that are going to step in and do great things for us. I think we have a special group of girls that are going to do some great things.”
Despite losing Craft, the Lady Hornets are able to work on their skills year-round. With only two players being multi-sport athletes, the team can work on defense and improve as a team.
Now, as volleyball season comes to a close, juniors Markia Sweat and Chelsea Butler have joined the program with game one on the horizon.
“It’s huge and the majority of my girls are one-sport athletes,” Bennett said. “They are locked in with basketball and we can work on our offensive and defensive sets all year and fine-tune things to make us better. That’s been tremendous in the off-season this year. We’ve been working on defense here because that’s a staple on the girls' and boys' side in Huntsville.”
The Lady Hornets, however, have a target on their back.
Huntsville has won the last four District 16 titles and will try and keep things going. Last season, they were faced with adversity and key players getting hurt.
One day Bennett asked the team what their expectations were with all of the injuries and they wanted the same standards.
“Last year, we were faced with injuries and I asked the girls what was the goal and expectations when we got to that point,” Bennett said. “They said ‘coach we are going to win the district,’ I asked them how they know and they said that’s the expectation. Coming in, I can see that in their eyes. This year we are working on a little more. We want to clinch the second round and move into the third. We have the team to do it.”
While the Lady Hornets remain in District 16, their schedule picks up a few other opponents. Huntsville will face three new teams.
Huntsville adds Dayton, Humble Kingwood Park and New Caney Porter. While they have added those three teams, the Lady Hornets remain in district with Lufkin and Nacogdoches.
Lufkin gave Huntsville its lone district loss of the season last year.
“I think over the last four years we have built a rivalry with Lufkin,” Bennett said. “Lufkin is going to be big on the table. Kingwood Park is going to be a competitor and I look forward to what they are bringing.”
The Lady Hornets will get their season underway on Friday as they will travel to face Cypress Lakes in Katy. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“This year, our motto is no excuses,” Bennett said. “We are not complaining about anything. If the coach asks you to play on the ball then everybody is playing on the ball. We are setting the bar high and holding each other accountable. We are going to play some Lady Hornets basketball like we have the last four years.”
