Following their most successful season in recent memory, the Huntsville girls soccer team has loaded up on District 16-5A honors.
Huntsville senior Savanna De La Fuente was recently named the league’s Utility Player of the Year, with teammates Ana Landeros, Annaliese Rodriguez and Eva Zamudio landing on the all-district first team. Ajah Ordaz, Hannah Heinemann and Ruby Carrillo represented the Lady Hornets on the all-district second-team, while Michelle Mejia, Susana Ruiz and Tannia Cortina were honorable mentions.
Jacksonville’s Michelle Medelline was voted the District MVP.
Huntsville’s postseason honors follow one of the most impressive season-to-season turnarounds that the Walker County sports scene has witnessed in the past decade. The Lady Hornets were coming off a winless district campaign and hadn’t been to the playoffs in eight years, but history wouldn’t repeat itself in 2021. They notched three league wins and tallied three more draws en route to a postseason berth, before running into North Texas power Longview in the first round.
It wasn’t just their performance on the field that the Lady Hornets received recognition for, either.
Seven Huntsville student-athletes — Destiny Martinez, Randi Radcliffe, Tabitha Kungu, Ruiz, Landeros, De La Fuente, and Heinemann — also earned academic all-district honors.
