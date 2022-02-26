HUNTSVILLE — While the Huntsville girls basketball program fell short in the area round of the playoffs, their season didn’t go unnoticed by their peers.
The Lady Hornets found themselves with 11 players receiving recognition from the district.
Senior guard Alyiah Craft, who played a big role all season for Huntsville, was voted to her second straight district MVP.
Huntsville also saw two members named to the All-District first team in junior Janavia Gage and sophomore Mahalia Twine.
Eight members landed on the honorable mention list, including Treasure Matson, Aubrey Dennis, Xienna Hawkins, A’Quarius Howard, Kiana Johnson, Thania McGowan, Thaniah McGowan and Markia Sweat.
The All-District academic team included Howard and Thaniah McGowan.
