The Huntsville Lady Hornets picked up where they left off after starting the Spring ISD Tournament on a high note last Thursday.
After bouncing back from an opening loss to Bridgeland, the Lady Hornets won their final two matches of the day against Carnegie Vanguard and Waller. They kept the momentum rolling when play resumed Saturday, beating Montgomery before falling to Class 6A opponent Fort Bend Clements in a hard-fought quarterfinal match.
Out of 32 teams, Huntsville finished fifth in the tournament.
“The girls are improving every time we play and practice,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “We are on the brink of something special.”
Huntsville returns to action this week with the Lamar Consolidated Tournament, which is scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday.
The Lady Hornets’ home opener is set for September 3 against New Caney.
