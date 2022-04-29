TYLER — After a game that went down to the final out, Huntsville softball now heads back to the area round for the second straight year.
Junior left fielder Noelle Sandmann tracked down a ball all the way to the left-field wall that turned into a double play after Mt. Pleasant runner did not tag up. This led to the 8-6 win for the Lady Hornets.
“I’m not gonna take anything away from them. For Mt. Pleasant to come in fourth place means nothing but the best for them,”Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said to KSAM’s Carlos Zimmerman. “At the same time we knew that we were going to get the best game that they had. They had nothing to lose. I think my kids did a great job. Every time that they would hit we would answer back.”
The Lady Hornets turned to junior pitcher Hope Grant in the circle but was unable to complete a second inning.
Grant would throw 1 and a third-inning allowing four hits and three runs, but two were earned. The Lady Hornets turned to sophomore pitcher Jaelynn Duke.
Duke pitched game one on Thursday and went the complete game. In the second, she was called on again and did not disappoint.
The sophomore would throw the rest of the game and while the Lady Tigers would get some hits, she shut it down when needed. Duke would see 24 batters in the game sending five of them down with a strikeout.
Mt. Pleasant would hit a two-run home run to make it a two-run game in the bottom of the fifth.
“We have some work to do,” Bryan said. “I don’t think Hope had a bad outing, she just wasn’t throwing what the umpire wanted. At the end of the day she was having to serve up a couple and it wasn’t her night. It will come, and I think she will do a phenomenal job complimenting as we go on. There are always things to fix and there is always room for improvement.”
Huntsville’s offense continued what they did on Thursday. They hit. The entire lineup for the Lady Hornets put the ball in play and either got on base or drove in a run.
Four Lady Hornet hitters had two hits in the game with four more getting a hit.
The big thing is that production from the 7-8-9 hitters. Sophomore's Kali Klawinsky and Emily Zunker played a big part in that. The duo would each get two hits and bring home a run in the game.
“It’s great to see the whole lineup do their job,” Bryan said. “We had a couple of clutch hits come from the bottom of the order again. We had great execution on bunts and solid running. We had a whole team effort. It’s phenomenal to see and to see them answer back and give the pitchers the support. It’s a blessing.”
With the sweep of Mt. Pleasant, Huntsville will now look for their next opponent. They will be the winner of the Royse City and Ennis series.
“We have to go back. We have to focus in. We have to reset and get ready to go for the next week because it's another person coming at you with their best game,”Bryan added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.