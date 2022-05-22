HUNTSVILLE — Softball in Huntsville has become a top program and this year was no different.
The Lady Hornets went undefeated in district for the second straight year and had an area round appearance in the playoffs in a year they had five upperclassmen on their roster.
“I think our youth played to our advantage but at the same time, it was one of our biggest weaknesses,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “All year we played on the fact that we were young, ready to go and eager to do the things we set out to accomplish. We played a team that had more experience in the playoffs. There are great things to learn and take from this year.”
With the Lady Hornets graduating four seniors from the 2020-2021 season, they knew this would be a young team. Huntsville saw position changes at third base, shortstop, catcher, left field and right field for a majority of the season.
Huntsville saw a freshman, three sophomores and a junior step up to the challenge defensively. Freshman Anna Rosenlund stepped up and became the everyday shortstop for Huntsville as well as taking on the lead-off hitter role. She would impress the district as she earned newcomer of the year.
Sophomore Aariss McHale took over at third base, sophomore Katie VonRosenberg at catcher, sophomore Kali Klawinsky in the outfield and junior Noelle Sandmann in the outfield.
However, they all took to their positions with a short turnaround.
“Out of those five positions three of them were all-district nominations,” Bryan said. “I think that speaks really well for them. They are working hard and are trying to get better every day. I think that is a great thing to see going into the future of our program. We have lots of kids coming back into their sophomore and junior years. I think it speaks well for the future of this program.”
The circle was held down by sophomore Jaelynn Duke for the majority of the season. Duke’s 143 innings pitched saw her strikeout 172 opposing batters while allowing 152 hits. When she wasn’t in the circle, she was at shortstop with Rosenlund switching the second. For her work this season she was named the district 16, 5A MVP in her sophomore season.
Junior Hope Grant was the Lady Hornets’ secondary pitcher this season. Grant would play first base for the other innings. In her time in the circle, Grant would face 299 batters this season but wouldn’t pitch for a majority of district play. She would strike out 60 batters during her time.
But with both pitchers set to return next season, the Lady Hornets find themselves in a prime spot for the circle.
“I’ve used the word complimentary all year and I think it defines them really well,” Bryan said. “Having another year to get everything under their belt as a staff speaks wonders for them. I can’t wait to see what they can do next year, especially with summer for them to work on the things we talked about this year.”
With a majority of the team having more time with this program, they had two seniors that they will lose to graduation. Seniors Jensen Vienne and Alexis Taylor will graduate out and leave two major holes for the Lady Hornets.
Taylor played four years at second base for the Lady Hornets and was a rock defensively. In her senior year, she had a fielding percentage of .962, making four errors in the season. When she wasn’t at second base, she would shift to first base and hold it down there.
“Alexis has held down second base for us for four years now,” Bryan said. “She came in as a freshman and was wide-eyed. We switched it up on her this year and had her play some first base for us. She’s done a fantastic job for us.”
Vienne is the second senior the Lady Hornets are losing. She was an outfielder for all four years at Huntsville and brought a bat. However, this year she was moved up in the lineup from her usual cleanup position to lead-off hitter before being dropped to second in the order.
She would bat a .415 from that spot with six home runs and 15 walks.
Vienne is now headed to Baylor to continue her softball career.
“Jensen has been an outfielder for us all four years and she’s been holding it down,” Bryan said. “She’s got a big arm, a big personality and a big bat and that will be a tough loss for us in the lineup. She was a consistent power hitter and had defensive prowess. Those two will be sorely missed.”
Now with the season wrapped up, Huntsville still landed five of the district’s seven superlative awards. Vienne being the lone recipient to return, they have plenty of returners to keep the program at a top tier.
“People are recognizing that the girls are working super hard,” Bryan said. “We have a new district and I don’t think they are going to back down from the competition.”
