HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville girls’ golf team hosted its Lady Hornets Invitational over the weekend with mixed results.
The Lady Hornet’s Samantha Doyle was a top-20 finisher for the team shooting a 101 on day one and a 102 on day two. Her 203 total landed her as the number 17 golfer out of the 51 entries.
Katie Pine was another member of the Lady Hornets squad who found some success. She finished day one with a 104 and day two with a 113 and finished at 24.
Cassidy Pool, Hannah Matthiews and Monica Wessels also took the course.
Pool finished the weekend in 33 with a score of 240, Matthiews in 35 and shot a 243 and Wessels competed as a medalist with a 251 for 36th.
Camryn Langley only competed on the first day where she shot a 117.
As a team the Hornets finished the weekend in seventh place with a team score of 903 between both days.
With this tournament now in the books, they will gear up for their district preview at Woodland Hills golf club before the April 4 district championship at the same location.
