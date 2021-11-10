HUNTSVILLE — Despite a sluggish start for Lady Hornets basketball, they were able to build momentum and come back to secure their win over Conroe.
Huntsville (2-0) was able to grab the 46-42 win over the Lady Tigers.
“For a young team, we didn’t get complacent. We were able to stay locked in and do some things defensively that we work on every day to get us back in our rhythm,” Huntsville head coach Latoya Bennett said. “Free throws really killed us. It was just tough. That really hurt us.”
After going down 18-8 with just over five minutes left in the first half the Lady Hornets used the halftime break to regain their focus. Coming out of the break, they went on a 32-19 run to close the game.
Defense was once again the strong point for Huntsville as they were able to lock down the Lady Tigers’ leading scorer to just 11 points.
“Defense has been our staple all four years,” Bennett noted. “It helps us to create our offense. Early on the girls were really sluggish it was hard for us to get into a lot of our defensive sets so it hurt us on the offensive end. We weren’t able to do that without fouling early on. The girls were able to settle down and work together. I was super proud in the second half.”
Senior Alyiah Craft led the game in scoring as she added 20 points, she also shot just 8-17 from the free-throw line. She also added four rebounds and four steals.
Defense was led by sophomore Mahalia Twine who was able to come up with two blocks, two steals and a board.
“I coach the girls every day about staying together as a team,” Bennett added. “Early on I thought we were individuals and we can’t do anything if we are individuals. I told them we need to come together stay locked in and we were able to do that in the second half.”
The Lady Hornets will now switch their focus to the Baytown Tournament with games starting on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.