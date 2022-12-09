HOUSTON — Huntsville’s girls basketball team has put together back to back wins after defeating Alief Elsik on the road.
The Lady Hornets got past the Lady Rams, 41-33 Friday night.
Junior guard Mahalia Twine led the way for the Lady Hornets with 20 points, accounting for nearly half Huntsville’s points.
She would be assisted by JaVavia Gage, who added nine points for Huntsville.
Huntsville will now look towards their next game where they will face Madisonville. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 16 in Madisonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.