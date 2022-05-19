HUNTSVILLE — While Huntsville’s season was ended sooner than anyone had hoped, they still dominated throughout district play.
The Lady Hornets collected five of the seven district awards, had three players named to the first team, four players named to the second team and two honorable mentions.
Sophomore pitcher Jaelynn Duke was tabbed with the District 16-5A MVP award after her efforts in the circle and at the plate.
Duke would lead the team with a 2.79 ERA and 18 wins in her 30 appearances.
Other members to receive superlatives were junior pitcher and first baseman, Hope Grant. Grant was named co-defensive player of the year. Sophomore catcher Katie VonRosenberg was awarded utility player of the year and freshman shortstop Anna Rosenlund was the district newcomer of the year. Lady Hornets head coach Morgan Bryan was also named the district coach of the year.
Huntsville’s senior duo of Jensen Vienne and Alexis Taylor were named to the all-district first team along with sophomore third baseman Aariss McHale.
The all-district second team included sophomore’s Kali Klawinsky, Rylie Hammond and juniors Noelle Sandmann and Kye’ana Washington.
The all-district academic team was made up of Valerie Cobb, Valerie Martin, Sandmann, Taylor, Vienne and Washington. These six players maintained a 92% average in all of their core classes during the softball season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.