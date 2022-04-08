HUNTSVILLE — With the wind blowing out of the park, Huntsville softball was able to fly past Tyler after a three-inning run-rule.
The Lady Hornets went 7-14 from the plate as a team, collecting nine walks in their 18-0 win over Tyler.
“I think we are playing really well and I think they are meshing really well on the field,” said Morgan Bryan Huntsville head coach. “I think we are having a good time but they know what we are supposed to be doing. They are focused on the goals at hand.”
As this was a repeat of Huntsvile’s district schedule, thier standings havne’t changed.
Offensively, Huntsville didn’t stumble. They collected seven hits and had 11 RBI as a team.
Katie VonRosenberg, who has been on an offensive tear, got things rolling for the Lady Hornets early. She hit a double that went on to score two runs, kicking off the scoring fest for Huntsville.
The Lady Hornets added another seven runs in the first inning to make it 9-0 early.
Huntsville then matched that with another nine runs in the second.
“There are times that we show our youth but we are growing this year and I think we are recognizing the job that we need to do,” Bryan said. “I think we are executing those, and that’s great to see as we grow within the year and as a team. It’s great to see them do the jobs you need them to do in those situations.”
Sophomore pitcher Jaelynn Duke was in the circle for the Lady Hornets. She threw a three-inning no-hitter that saw just one walk to break up the perfect game in the third.
Duke has pitched every district game thus far for Huntsville, and they have only given up four runs.
“J[aelynn] is throwing great and she’s doing a great job hitting her locations,” Bryan said. “She’s commanding the strike zone really well and her defense is backing her up really well. It’s great for her to have the comfort and feel that her defense is going to be behind her.”
Huntsville will return to Kate Barr Ross Park Monday after it flipped a game with Lufkin, first pitch will be at 5:30 p.m.
