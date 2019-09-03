It took nearly a month, but the Huntsville Lady Hornets finally played their home opener on Tuesday night at the Paul Bohan Gym — and they didn't disappoint.
Huntsville downed New Caney in four sets (25-14, 28-26, 20-25, 25-15), securing its first district win of the season in front of a raucous home crowd.
"It's amazing all the support we get from our fans," Huntsville's Jalyn Elliott said. "They constantly support us. Win or loss, they're right there behind us, and it doesn't matter if they're students or parents."
The Lady Hornets started strong, jumping out to an early 9-1 lead and taking the first set by 11 points. The next set was much tighter, with New Caney storming back from a five-point deficit before Huntsville edged its opponent out 28-26.
Set 3 was more of a struggle for the Lady Hornets, as they allowed New Caney to take its lone set of the night. However, Huntsville bounced back in convincing fashion. After allowing New Caney to go ahead 11-10, the Lady Hornets closed out the match with a 15-4 run.
"He told us to keep the energy that we had in Set 1 and Set 2," Huntsville's Alyssa Fielder said of head coach Cody Hassell message prior to the fourth set.
Next up for Huntsville is the College Station Tournament, which begins Thursday. Hassell believes confidence is going to be key for his team, as they attempt to build off Tuesday's success.
"We do a lot of really good things," the coach said. "We need to make sure that we have confidence in ourselves at all times."
