TYLER — Huntsville volleyball was unable to overcome a strong Texas team as the Lady Hornets were swept in the playoff opener. Texas won the straight sets 16-25, 14-25 and 25-15.
The Lady Hornets (26-21, 6-4 district 16, 5A) opened the first set strong but were unable to keep the momentum as the Lady Tigers rallied from down 12-8. Once they took that lead, Texas held the momentum for the rest of the match.
“We got out hot and had five blocks in the first 10-15 points in the match,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “We came out super hot and the defense looked really good. They took a time out, made some adjustments and they got the momentum and we never got it back.”
Huntsville’s quick start came in part due to penalties by Texas but after going back-and-forth, the Lady Hornets were able to break out to a lead. While Huntsville was continuing to grow that lead, Texas would call its first timeout and flip the switch.
The Lady Tigers (31-10, 12-2 district 15, 5A) claimed the momentum from that point and never yielded as the Lady Hornets were unable to clap back. Texas’ senior hitter Bella Cherry finished the match with 14 kills and three blocks and was a big part of putting this match away.
“The message was keep doing what you are doing,” Hassell said. “We had our game plan and we talked about some of the things we had going. We talked about blocking, talking and having fun. The thing we always say in big important games is the team with the most energy wins. We had it at times and then when we reached adversity we let it drop.”
Huntsville struggled across the board offensively, senior outside hitter Madison Grekstas had a team high four kills for the Lady Hornets.
Junior hitter Chelsea Butler and Timiea Garrett each added three more kills in the match. While the hitters were unable to connect, blocks started early but tapered. Senior setter Shelbee Adkins had two blocks for the Lady Hornets and Butler, Grekstas and sophomore Mylie Theisen added one apiece.
“A team is a team and if you have somebody that is having a rough night then you have somebody that has to step up,” Hassell said. “I think that is where we struggled tonight. We’ve always said if we had two hot hitters, and it doesn’t matter who they are, then we can succeed and prevail. We couldn’t put the ball away.”
With the loss, the Lady Hornets season comes to a close and they will lose four players who had a role with this team. Huntsville will lose Adkins, Grekstas, Garrett and Sharon Holland due to graduation and they all left a mark.
“They have done a great job and have done everything we asked them to do,” Hassell said. “We spent today talking to a couple of college coaches because some of them are going to play at the next level. That’s kinda part of it. That’s why we are in education, to help them learn, help them grow and then help them get further education.”
