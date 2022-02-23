HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville softball fought to the end, but couldn’t overcome a strong fifth inning from New Caney.
The Lady Hornets dropped the game 7-6, despite stranding the tying run on third during the sixth inning.
Sophomore pitcher JJ Duke got the start for the Hornets and went five innings. Errors played a big part in this game, though she only allowed three earned runs off seven hits and striking out six.
Junior pitcher and first baseman, Hope Grant came in for relief in the sixth, but before that was charged with two of the Lady Hornets’ six errors while at first base.
However, Grant went into the circle and allowed no hits and struck out one, shutting the New Caney offense down.
Offense got off to a fast start as Lady Hornets senior Jensen Vienne drilled a two run homer in the bottom of the first, breaking the game open.
Vienne would finish the game 3-4 at the plate with two RBI’s.
Duke would also send a ball over the outfield fence in the bottom half of the fifth that got the Hornets back within three.
However, a two run sixth inning that started with three straight singles wasn’t enough for the Hornets in this one.
The Lady Hornets will now hit the road for the Crosby Tournament that will start later today. Their first opponent will be against Willis later today.
