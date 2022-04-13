HUNTSVILLE — After 13 innings, Huntsville’s sophomore Katie VonRosenberg played hero with an RBI single that ended the bout after nearly four hours.
The Lady Hornets would go on to defeat Lufkin 3-2 and remain perfect in district play.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “I’m so proud of the way they fought and they kept fighting throughout the game. Jaelynn [Duke] threw 171 pitches, and to have our kids keep fighting and keep pushing through their at-bats. We had some struggles at the plate but they have that fight and the will to keep pushing and have the will to win.”
Being pushed to the end is something that Huntsville softball hasn’t been tested with that much over the last season and a half of district play. The Lady Hornets brought a 15-0 record into this game over the last two seasons.
While the Lady Hornets were pushed to their limit, it wasn’t all because of the lack of effort. Sophomore pitcher Jaelynn Duke has been the arm the Lady Hornets have relied on over the district slate.
Duke has pitched every out of their district schedule with 42 innings pitched, but before Monday night’s game, she was at 29. With softball being an underhand motion, Duke finished those 29 innings on 231 pitches, she would add 171 to that total on Monday.
However, Duke would pitch a solid game giving up just two earned runs that came in the top of the seventh. The runs scored after an intentional walk loaded the bases with two outs, leaving the Lady Panthers with a chance to tie it with a single. Duke would otherwise shut the Lufkin offense down, keeping her team it as she has done all year.
While Duke remains the starter, the Lady Hornets also have Hope Grant to turn to when needed, and with another home game on Thursday, the Lady Hornets may do just that.
“Today was tough, we came off of Tyler on Friday and didn’t practice over the weekend and we wanted to try and avoid the rain so we played on Monday, and that’s not an excuse at the end of the day but Lufkin came in very well prepared and gave us a run for our money,” Bryan said. “We aren’t used to that. So seeing the fight in each kid and the push to keep fighting for the win.”
All-year offense has come easy for the Lady Hornets as they have run-ruled all but two of their games, with one being last night. Huntsville would find gaps, hit it past opponents and even reach on errors, but that wasn’t the case against Lufkin.
With 49 at-bats as a team, the Lady Hornets struck out just four times. Grant, hitting in the three spots, went 0-6 with no strikeouts or walks, but each play she would put it in play.
VonRosenberg has been a mainstay for the Lady Hornets’ offense this season. After not playing much last year, she has taken over the catcher role and taken the role as best as she can.
However, the Lady Hornets may have taken a big blow as senior center fielder Jensen Vienne went down with an injury trying to return to first base. The senior took off for second but with a pop fly she and the second baseman got tangled up and she left the game in the bottom of the 12th, she would not return to the game.
“I really think that offensively we are putting the ball in play and I can’t be mad at them for that,” Bryan said. “They are making people make plays and they are running it out. At the end of the day, seeing them put the ball in play and then running it out. You can go 0-3 at the plate with three ground balls and some of the kids that are producing at the plate are the ones who keep fighting at the plate, and I think those are the best things to see.”
The Lady Hornets will return to Kate Barr Ross Park on Thursday as their game against Nacogdoches will be played early for the Good Friday Holiday, first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
