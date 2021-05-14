The Huntsville Lady Hornets' most successful season in recent memory came to a close on Friday night at Rusk High School.
Huntsville kept it close early and made a late comeback attempt, but was ultimately edged out 7-5 by Sulphur Springs in the second game of their Class 5A regional quarterfinal series.
“I’m proud of them in so many ways that they don’t even know,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “They’re stubborn like me and we may butt heads, but they go to war for each other. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
The Lady Hornets fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second, but bounced back to even things back up in the bottom half of the inning. Sulphur Springs tacked on two more runs in the third, however, and would lead the rest of the evening. Huntsville trimmed a four-run deficit down to two in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run single by JJ Duke, but that's as close as it would get.
Kylee Lehman provided one of the highlights of the game when she blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning. Kylie Grisham and Kenley Strange also drove in runs for Huntsville.
While Friday’s loss marked the end of their 2021 campaign, there is no doubt it will be a season to be remembered for the Lady Hornets. Among their most notable accomplishments was an undefeated league title in their first season in District 16-5A.
“Coming into the program three years ago and going 1-15 in district, and being able to turn it around — in three years we’ve won a district championship, gone 10-0 and gone to the regional quarterfinals — says so much about these girls and the dedication they have to improving the program. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
