WHITEHOUSE — The Huntsville Lady Hornets came up just short in the first game of their Class 5A regional quarterfinal series against Sulphur Springs on Wednesday night despite one of the most dominant pitching performances in recent program history.
Huntsville gave up just one run all night in an extra-innings game, but that lone score was enough to give Sulphur Springs a 1-0 victory in a pitcher's duel that was marred by inconsistent strike zones and a handful of questionable calls against both teams. Crimson Bryant drove in the game-winning run on a line drive to right field that bounced near the foul line, but was ultimately ruled in play after a brief hesitation by the umpire.
"It's hard to battle against an umpire and another team," Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. "At the same time, we can't leave it in his hands, but he kind of took it out of ours."
Pitching was undoubtedly the bright spot for both teams, who allowed five hits each while combining for 31 strikeouts.
Huntsville starting pitcher Kylee Lehman dominated in her 6 1/3 innings, striking out 11 while giving up just four hits. JJ Duke also had two strikeouts in relief, stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
"I think Kylee and JJ did really well," Bryan added. "They started timing her up and getting little dink hits off of her, so we needed to make a change at that point, but I think Kylee did a phenomenal job. Heck, we went to an eight-inning game. We haven't done that in a hot minute."
Regardless of inconsistent strike zones that left hitters on both teams hesitant to commit at the plate, Bryan says that her team needs to do a better job of capitalizing on the opportunities they are given at the plate. The Lady Hornets stranded runners in scoring position in each of the final three innings.
"Even with the inconsistency, if we see one in the zone we have to take advantage of it early in the count," she said. "If she comes in the zone, we have to take advantage of good pitches and not be willing to go after the junk — even when it is being called against us."
Huntsville will look to rebound on Friday night, as the team heads to Rusk for the second game of the series. Tickets are cash-only at the gate, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
