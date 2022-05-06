RUSK — Despite a late home run by sophomore Jaelynn Duke, Huntsville’s comeback fell short against Royse City.
The Lady Hornets dropped the game 6-4 after they committed three errors.
Duke remained in the circle for the Lady Hornets and she did not disappoint in her outing. She would face 34 Lady Bulldog hitters, sending seven back on strikes. While she was able to find the zone there, she issued three walks and hit two batters,
With six runs scored for Royse City, only four of them were earned as Huntsville committed three errors that came at the wrong time.
The Lady Bulldogs opened up their third inning at the plate with a hard hit grounder to freshman shortstop Anna Rosenlund which landed as an error. Four pitches later, Royse City would double, putting a runner on the corners.
Duke would walk to the next two batters, bringing in the tying run. She would then retire the next two hitters to get out of the jam.
The top of the fourth would also prove troublesome for the Lady Hornets defensively. With two outs the Lady Bulldogs would hit a home run to make it a one-run game. A single, hit by a pitch and a double would quickly give the Lady Dogs the lead, which they never yielded.
Huntsville’s offense wasn’t all for naught. Senior Jensen Vienne would go yard along with Duke for two of the Lady Hornets' runs.
While the home runs accounted for half of the Huntsville runs, they would be able to manufacture the others.
Huntsville would find nine total hits and walk five times in the loss.
The Lady Hornets will now have their backs against the wall as they are one game away from elimination. Huntsville will now turn around and play game two of the series on Saturday in Whitehouse. First pitch will come at 6 p.m.
