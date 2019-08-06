The Huntsville Lady Hornets started their 2019 campaign on a high note Tuesday night at Spring High School.
Huntsville began its volleyball season with back-to-back matches, handing Bryan Rudder a four-set defeat (25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22) in the season opener.
The Lady Rangers threatened to force a fifth match, tying the fourth game at 22 after taking Game 3 to fend off defeat. However, Alyssa Fielder help the Lady Hornets close out the match in convincing fashion.
Fielder delivered three straight kills, as Huntsville ended any hopes of a Bryan Rudder comeback attempt.
Huntsville beats Bryan Rudder in four sets (25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22) in the Lady Hornets' season opener.
The Lady Hornets built momentum right out of the gates. They immediately jumped out to a 6-1 lead, never trailing as they won the first game 25-21.
Game 2 featured a little more drama as Bryan Rudder took its first lead of the night, and stormed back to tie Huntsville at 23. However, the Lady Hornets rattled off three straight points to go up 2-0, before the Lady Rangers took Game 3.
