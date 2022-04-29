LUFKIN — Huntsville powered their way to a victory in the opening round of the UIL Playoffs after a strong outing from starting pitcher Jaelynn Duke and first baseman Hope Grant.
Duke started the game in the circle pitching a complete game for the Lady Hornets but the offense scoring in four frames was what they needed.
“The perfectionism in me strikes. We had one kind of hiccup inning but overall I think the girls did a really great job,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “We put up nine runs over six innings and I can’t ask for more than that. I didn’t love the sixth inning but we will work on that tomorrow before we head out. I think we did a great job all around the board.”
Duke has been a mainstay in the circle for the Lady Hornets, she proved that yet again on Thursday night. She would face 30 Mt. Pleasant batters. While she allowed nine hits, she was able to bounce back.
After Duke pitched three shut down innings but then the fourth got a little rough. The Lady Tigers opened up the inning with back-to-back doubles that saw them score their first run. It wouldn’t stop there.
Mt. Pleasant would grab another hit and bring another run home before Duke was able to take back control and finish the side.
However, with her completing the full game Bryan now has the choice of using her or Grant in game two and a potential game three.
“I was thinking about that at the end,” Bryan said. “I have options going into Friday, with JJ throwing a great game Thursday. I think she did a great job, especially when they caught on to her for a little while. She could have shut down but she battled back and answered back.”
The bats for Huntsville came in full force, as a team the Lady Hornets had 14 hits to land 15 base runners.
Led by Grant’s 2-4 performance, she drove in four Lady Hornets in the game. One of those hits was a bases-clearing single to center. That gave them their ninth run of the game.
While bats were hot, it wasn’t just from the top of the order. Huntsville’s bottom three of the order got on base four times during the game and made an impact.
“I love it. It was our one through nine hitters,” Bryan said. “I didn’t realize that we were flipping through the lineup that fast because we weren’t getting in the situation where we didn’t have that hit. Everybody was hitting the ball and doing a great job at the plate. Everybody did a great job.”
With the win, Huntsville holds a 1-0 lead in the three-game series with Mt. Pleasant. They will now play game two of the series on Friday at Tyler Legacy. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
If the Lady Tigers win the game, the third game of the series will come roughly 30 minutes after.
“We will get in the cage before we leave and if anybody wants some defensive reps we will offer them. We are going to reset, refocus and go get it on Friday,” Bryan said.
