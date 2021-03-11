With one game left in the regular season, the Huntsville Lady Hornets are so close they can taste it.
Huntsville heads into Friday’s showdown at Jacksonville on the verge of its first playoff berth in recent memory. The Lady Hornets can secure a spot in the postseason with a win or draw, or with a loss or draw from Nacogdoches on Friday against Lufkin.
“Consistency is key everywhere,” Huntsville head coach Jonathan Gallen said. “The girls know that we're working for them, and they're willing to reciprocate and work for us. It's belief in the coaching staff, and belief in them. It's a great team effort from all of us.”
The Lady Hornets moved closer to clinching District 16-5A’s No. 4 seed last Friday with a win over Whitehouse. They missed out on a chance to punch their ticket with a 2-0 loss to Jacksonville on Monday. However, Gallen believes that a shutout performance in the second half gives his team confidence heading into their regular-season finale.
“I think it does,” he said. “A couple weeks ago we went up to Whitehouse and didn't have a really good game. We lost 2-0, but we turned around last Friday and beat them here 1-0 after watching the tape, making some adjustments and tweaking the shape a little bit in terms of the formation. My girls have been really good about studying the film and learning from our mistakes.”
