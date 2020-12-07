Accolades continue to roll in for the Huntsville Lady Hornets following their winningest volleyball season in recent memory.
Huntsville, which won an outright District 16-5A championship and bi-district title in 2020, dominated the league’s recently unveiled postseason honors. A total of 10 Lady Hornets received recognition, including District MVP Alyssa Fielder, Defensive Player of the Year Kayla Cooper, Setter of the Year Sasha Johnson and Newcomer of the Year Madison Grekstas.
Cody Hassell was also named Coach of the Year after helping lead Huntsville to a 9-1 district record and the school’s first playoff appearance since 2014.
In addition to the superlatives won by Fielder, Cooper, Johnson and Grekstas, the Lady Hornets landed three more players — Jalyn Elliott, Natalie Hesterman and Lexie Davis — on the all-district first team. Lexi Parish and Nia Merchant received second-team honors, while Chelsea Butler was an honorable mention.
“This group started in eighth grade, so they got to figure it out a little bit in junior high,” Hassell said following the team’s playoff loss to Greenville. “They learned the system, so when they came in to be freshmen, there was a large part of them that were on the JV. Then by the time they were sophomores, there was a large part of them that were on the varsity.
“Athletically, we should be making a playoff run every single year. Mentally, it took a little while to get where we believed we could do that. I told them that I loved them, and that they changed the program — changed it back to where we need to be every single year.”
