TYLER — Huntsville softball opened its district 16-5A play in stellar fashion as it ran past Tyler to open play.
The Lady Hornets pushed 22 runs across on 17 hits to claim the shutout victory over the Lady Tigers in just three innings.
Sophomore pitcher JJ Duke started the game for Huntsville where she tossed a three-inning no-hitter and struck out five of the nine batters she faced. However, with two walks her defense stepped up and turned a double play and then threw a runner out stealing to keep it to just nine Tyler batters.
Duke sent the first three batters down on strikes but then struggled a bit in the second inning as she walked two of the next three batters she faced and her defense came to play helping her get out of the inning. Tyler was only able to get one ball in play and it was a pop-up to left field.
Offensively, the Lady Hornets were on a tear. With 10 runs in the first inning, the Lady Hornets didn’t come to play around.
With all 10 batters reaching base safely in the game, Huntsville was then able to send 22 of the runners home to score. First baseman Hope Grant, catcher Katie Vonrosenberg and Emily Zunker led the way for the Lady Hornets with three hits apiece.
Huntsville would also see home runs from Duke and Grant would also go on to hit home runs in the game.
The Lady Hornets will now enjoy the rest of their spring break before they return to Kate Barr Ross Park for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch Tuesday, March 22.
