The Huntsville Lady Hornets aren’t letting up as they prepare to begin their first run through District 16-5A.
Huntsville (17-3-1) went on the road and stomped College Park 16-1 on Tuesday, stretching its winning streak to 10 games.
JJ Duke got the scoring started for the Lady Hornets in the first inning with a two-run home run. They proceeded to put seven more runs on the board in the third to put the blowout into motion, with Brilee Wiggins, Kali Klawinsky, Kylie Grisham and Jensen Vienne delivering RBIs in the inning.
Kylee Lehman received the win for Huntsville after striking out four batters. She allowed one run and one hit in five innings.
The Lady Hornets will close out non-conference play Tuesday afternoon in Bryan against Weiss at the NFCA Leadoff Tournament. Their District 16-5A opener is scheduled for Friday at home against Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.