The Huntsville girls soccer program continues to take strides throughout the 2021 season.
After falling behind early on the road Tuesday night, the Lady Hornets stormed back to beat Lufkin 4-2 — their first district win in two years.
Huntsville evened the score on an own goal by Lufkin, with Eva Zamudio putting the Lady Hornets on top 2-1 with a goal just before the half. The Lady Pack tied the match again early in the second half, but it would be all Huntsville from there. Annaliese Rodriguez gave the Lady Hornets the lead for good, with Ruby Carrillo scoring in the final minutes to put the game away.
Next up for Huntsville is senior night on Friday against Nacogdoches.
