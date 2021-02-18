The Huntsville Lady Hornets will continue postseason play on Monday with an area round game against North Forney.
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Rusk High School, with tickets being sold online. Admission is $3 for kids and $5 for adults.
The game was originally delayed to Saturday, before being pushed back even further as a result of inclement weather and power outages throughout Texas.
Huntsville, which defeated Texas High 66-49 last Friday for a bi-district title, is coming off its first playoff victory since 2011.
