RUSK — A late rally by the Huntsville Lady Hornets came up just short on Monday night in a Class 5A area round game at Rusk High School.
Huntsville closed a nine-point gap down to three points in the final two minutes, but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 46-41 loss to North Forney.
“These young ladies never gave up,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. “Even tonight, when we were down in the fourth quarter, the girls were putting pressure on the ball and creating steals and opportunities to try to win the ballgame. I'm always impressed by their drive and willingness to keep going.”
KeNysha Johnson led the Lady Hornets with nine points, followed by Tya Rogers with eight. Mahalia Twine and Aliyah Craft added seven and six points, respectively.
While Monday marked the end of Huntsville’s season, the Lady Hornets already made history by securing their first playoff win in a decade. With seven players set to return next season, the team will look to build off this year’s success.
“I think it's a morale builder,” Bennett added. “It also teaches the girls to never be satisfied."
