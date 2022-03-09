TOMBALL — Huntsville girls’ track team traveled to Tomball for its second track meet of the spring season and found plenty of success.
The Lady Hornets saw a plethora of medals as the team brought back seven gold medals in events.
In addition to the gold medals, the team earned four more silvers and six bronze.
Huntsville’s 4 x 400 team of Marti Okech, Laila Diaz, Aubrey Dennis and Jordan Collins brought home gold in their event. The Hornets would also place first in the 4 x 100 and the 4 x 200. The 4 x 100 team included Braylee Smith, Treasure Matson, Markia Sweat and Maciah Martin. The 4 x 200 team included Martin, Collins, Sweat and Diaz.
The single events saw much of the same results for Huntsville. The Lady Hornets swept the 800 with Dennis placing first, Okech placing second and Jenin Borbor placing third.
Dennis would also finish in second place in the 400.
In the 200, Collins would finish first and Diaz would grab second place.
Karen Kiratu would go on to finish in second place in the 3200 and the 1600. Alyssa Rodriguez would also finish second in those events.
To close out the track honors, Matson would grab the bronze in the 300 hurdles.
Field events saw three events, shot put, long jump and the triple jump.
Collins would finish third in the shot put, Martin would finish first in the long jump, Diaz would finish third in the long jump and Sweat would take home gold in the triple jump.
The Lady Hornets will now head to the El Campo meet as they gear up for their district event April 11-12 in Lufkin.
