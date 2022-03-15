HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville softball took to the diamond against Houston Heights on a sunny and clear day Tuesday afternoon at Kate Barr Ross park.
The Hornets (12-10, 0-0) were able to use a five-run sixth inning to propel themselves to the 10-5 win over the Heights (16-7, 4-2) in their final game before district play.
“I think we did a great job offensively and I think we do a good job running the bases,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “Our defense looked good and we were able to look at both pitchers today and I think we saw a lot of good things that make us feel more confident as we go into district play.”
Sophomore pitcher JJ Duke started in the circle for Huntsville where she saw success during the first four innings without a crooked number going on the board. Duke would then find some trouble in the fifth.
The Lady Bulldogs would put four runners across the plate to bring it to a 5-4 game with the Lady Hornets still in the lead. Duke would finish the game throwing five innings, giving up seven hits and striking out seven.
Junior pitcher and first baseman Hope Grant would come in relief and would finish the final two innings giving up two hits and the final run.
“I have really good pitching and I’m blessed with that,” Bryan noted. “It’s a different type of pitching, though. We have JJ [Duke] who was a big part of our team last year, but we also have Hope [Grant] who is coming in clutch for us, she came in and closed out the game today and I think she did a great job. I think both of them complement each other well.”
Offense for Huntsville remained strong all game, the Lady Hornets were able to post a run in all but the fifth inning before their explosive sixth. Huntsville would go on the score five runs in the sixth to match what they previously had on the board.
They opened up the sixth with three straight single to load the bases with no outs, where most of their runs came from.
Senior and Baylor softball commit, Jensen Vienne, would go 2-2 in the game with three walks, reaching base all five times. However, sophomore Katie Vonrosenberg played a pivotal role with her two doubles and two RBI’s. Third baseman Aariss McHale would also drive in three runs on two hits.
With district up next, the Lady Hornet offense garnered 15 hits but struck out seven times.
“I think we did a great job answering back, we gave up five runs in the fifth,” Bryan added. “We could have laid down and let them into the ball game but we chose to spark our offense back up. I think that just attests to our fight and we are getting to where we want to be.”
The Lady Hornets will hit the road Thursday as they will start the defense of their district 16 5A title.
