HUNTSVILLE — Lady Hornet golf continues to find success after all six members landed on an all-district team following their performance at the district meet.
With no first-team selections, Huntsville placed three members on the second team and three more on the honorable mention.
Samantha Doyle, Cassidy Pool and Katie Pine all landed on the all-district second team with their performances this season.
Hannah Mathiews, Monica Wessels and Camryn Langley were selected to the all-district honorable mention team.
“I’m extremely proud of the work the girls’ and all the work they put in this season,” Huntsville head coach Daniel Leatherman said.
The Lady Hornets will now head to the regional tournament in Rockwall later this month for their chance to compete for a trip to the state tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.