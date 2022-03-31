LUFKIN — Huntsville’s girl’s golf team hit the road for its regional tournament after finishing in second place at its district event.
Led by Samantha Doyle and Cassidy Pool, the Lady Hornets will bring all six members of their squad to the meet in Rockwall on April 20-21.
But for Pool, golf wasn’t the only thing going on for this week in Huntsville. She was also voted Miss Congeniality at the Walker County Fair and shot her season-low at the district event.
“Cassidy had a heck of a week, she was voted Miss Congeniality, won grand champion goat and posted her season-low scores on the biggest stage,” Huntsville head coach Daniel Leatherman said. “Samantha played well on the first day but struggled some on day two but Katie Pine was there to post her low round of the year to make up for it. Hannah and Camryn both played well each day for us too.”
As a team, the Lady Hornets shot an 881 between both days which landed them in the second spot. Doyle shot a team-low 206 which landed her in sixth place in the event. Pool and Pine both shot a 218 over the two days securing the Lady Hornets a trip to the next round.
Hannah Mathiews would improve by five strokes on her day 1 score today 2, she would shoot a 122 and then a 117. Camryn Langley would also improve from her day one score by five strokes.
The Lady Hornets will have their work cut out for them as they head to the regional round, but with a team of Doyle, Pool, Pine, Mathiews, Langley and Monica Wessels as an alternate, anything for the Lady Hornets is possible. The regional event will be made up of 16 teams from the rest of the districts in the region with only three teams advancing along with three medalists to the state meet.
The event will be held at the Rockwall Golf and athletic club on April 20-21.
