After a weather delay pushed back the start of their postseason, the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs stepped on the field and took care of business on Saturday.
The Lady Dogs emerged victorious in their bi-district round matchup with Boling, winning 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel. Both coaches agreed to cut the series to a winner-take-all instead of the standard best-of-three format.
“It was a pitching duel all the way,” New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson said. “We both had pretty young teams and their pitcher was very good. I threw my number one and she throws hard too.”
The Lady Dogs’ offense was able to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning before an error with the bases loaded scored one for Boling in the fifth inning..
New Waverly didn’t stay tied long, sending a solo shot over the wall in the top of the sixth for what turned out to be the game-winning run.
“I think on both sides it was a combination of really good pitching and inexperience,” Carlson said. “Right now, we are starting four to five people who have hardly any varsity experience.”
Defense was the difference in this one, as the Lady Dogs were able to make tough plays at the corners to keep Boling runners in check.
“The team showed up today and made some really good defensive plays,” Carlson said. “Boling had no outs and bases loaded and we didn’t allow them to score, they just did a great job.”
The Lady Dogs will look ahead to their next opponent in Kirbyville, with dates and location to be set later.
