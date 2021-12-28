NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly girls basketball came back from their holiday break in full force, with a big district win over Tarkington.
The Lady Dogs were able to secure a 79-38 win at Tuesday afternoon's makeup game.
“We put in a good practice over the last couple of days, but coming off of a break, you don’t know what you’re gonna get,” said Donna Gilliam, head coach at New Waverly. “Coming in and seeing how they responded was good. We had a quick start and then lagged a bit, but we picked it back up. They understood the assignment and I told them this game was going to be a tough one for us.”
Despite not having much preparation for this game, the Lady Dogs were still able to come out and grab a quick 24-6 lead after the first quarter. The quick lead wasn’t completely due to having a strong offensive push, but defense at the other end.
Rebounds were a big thing for New Waverly, as they were able to score on the other end, the Lady Dogs were also able to score on second-chance opportunities.
“I preach defense, defense, defense. We have kids that can score, but everybody can play defense,” Gilliam noted. “If you can stop them from scoring, then we can come out on top. I tell them every day, rebound, rebound. We’ve been working on blocking out our post and got in foul trouble, but we were able to maintain and get the win.”
With Tarkington making a push back into the game in the third quarter, New Waverly went on to 29-5 in the fourth quarter to secure their win.
The Lady Dog offense was led by senior Shay Harris, who led all scorers with 42 points, while junior Bre Sykes tallied another 13.
“Our defense turned into offense and that kind of got us there,” Gilliam added. “I think everybody pretty much scored. Just turning defense into offense, we got some steals and finished. We got some rebounds and some putbacks coming off of the break, so that was impressive tonight. I’m just pleased with everything.”
Next up, the Lady Dogs will return to the court on Jan. 7 for a road matchup against Hardin.
