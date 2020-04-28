On this day last year, the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs were gearing up for an area-round showdown with Orangefield — which would turn out to be the final game in a wildly successful 2019 season.
Heach coach Larry Carlson had even higher hopes for 2020.
“I thought we could go at least three rounds deep,” he remarked.
New Waverly steamrolled through District 23-3A in 2019, winning every league game it played. This dominance carried over into the bi-district round, where the Lady Dogs swept Van Vleck with back-to-back run-rule victories. And although their run ended in the second round, the playoff success provided a boost in confidence, chemistry and optimism heading into the offseason.
McKayla Schultz, Sadie Maddin and Kendall Carlson made up a small but determined senior class, with sophomore Cecilia Vasquez — the district’s reigning co-MVP, an honor she shared with former teammate Jayla Gaines — leading a talented crop of underclassmen.
Unfortunately, this promising group won’t get to see its full potential. With the University Interscholastic League announcing earlier this month that it had canceled all remaining spring competitions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, New Waverly’s shot to defend its undefeated district title — and chase a state championship — had been canceled as well.
“It was tough,” Vasquez said. “We had high expectations because we did so well last year. We had a better bond this season and we thought we'd go far.”
“It hurts,” Coach Carlson added. “When we went on that run last year, a lot of our best players were younger. With them coming back, we knew we had a really strong team.”
UIL suspended play in mid-March, leaving open the possibility for a shortened season.
New Waverly’s players and coaches held out hope that their seniors could take the field at least one more time as Lady Dogs. But at the same time, the final decision to end the season — which came down on April 17 — wasn’t a surprise to anyone on the team.
“I was hoping that we'd get to finish the season, just because I've been playing so long and I wanted a senior night,” Schultz said. “But I was expecting it to happen.”
“I kind of figured it was going to be canceled,” Vasquez added. “It's just sad for all those seniors.”
The Lady Bulldogs were able to get a few games in before the coronavirus shut down the sports world, and they wasted no time building momentum. Despite an ambitious non-district schedule, New Waverly jumped out to an 8-5-1 start — including a run-rule victory over Madisonville in the team’s lone home game of the season.
As talented as the Lady Dogs were on the field, however, their team chemistry off of it is what their coach will remember most.
“They were so close,” he said. “These girls had the best chemistry of any team I’ve been around, and it had nothing to do with me. They did it all on their own. They’d organize everything down to making team breakfasts at someone’s house. It was funny. ... I’d see my daughter leaving home early, and she’d say, ‘Oh, we’re all going to Cecilia’s house.’
“That’s what makes it fun to be a coach, when you see things like that.”
“Nobody had any problems with each other,” Schultz added. “We were actually all friends, and that doesn't usually happen on teams. There are usually a few people that stick out, but everyone was just friends and it was really nice.”
Success has become the standard for New Waverly softball in recent years, with the Lady Dogs finding new pieces each year to replace those who have graduated. But given what Schultz, Maddin and Carlson meant to the program, that won’t be an easy task.
“Usually you’re able to find girls that are coming up to replace the seniors you lose,” the coach said, “but it’s going to be really hard to replace those three.”
For the Lady Dogs coming back, however, it seems that a season away from the softball diamond has only made them hungrier.
“It makes us not take it for granted and want to work harder for next year,” Vasquez said. “We just have to keep working. We're going to lose a few seniors that were big leaders, but everyone is going to step up and do their part.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.