NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly softball once again will play a win-or-go-home game in the UIL State playoffs.
The Lady Dogs will face off against Kountze Friday night in the area round of the playoffs.
“This sport is hard to do but we need to replicate what we did last Thursday,” New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson said. “I thought it was the best we played in two years. We looked good all the way around. We are just going to try and put the ball in play and limit the strikeouts and let the chips fall.”
In the bi-district round last Thursday, New Waverly played a perfect game leading to their 12-0 win. The Lady Dogs would turn to freshman pitcher Mallie West for the start and the offense would also get out to a hot start.
That’s just what New Waverly would like to do again.
“We want to put the ball in play,” Carlson said. “I want to make Kountze make plays. I want them to field the ball. We have to play the game pitch by pitch, not inning by inning. We have to put the ball in play and expect strikes.”
Offense for the Lady Dogs has been led by senior Cecilia Vasquez who is hitting a team high .700 average. In last Thursday’s win, she would go 4-5 from the plate putting everything in play.
However, strikeouts were higher than normal for New Waverly’s offense which saw six batters head back to the dugout.
With the offense being something that New Waverly needs to apply pressure. West will have to remain near perfect in her outing.
The freshman has been New Waverly’s main pitcher once the district started. With her coming from the left side, teams aren’t used to that.
In the bi-district round, she would face 22 batters allowing just one hit, but Kountze will bring in a strong batter in Emily Smith. Smith will bring a .709 batting average with 56 hits and 61 RBI this season.
“I don’t know that a lot of teams have seen somebody throw hard from the left side,” Carlson said. “I think Mallie will have to be on her game and Cecilia has to call a good game. We have to minimize errors. Mallie helped us out pitching but also made some really tough plays. The objective is to replicate Thursday’s game.”
New Waverly and Koutze will face off on Friday in Cleveland with first pitch coming at 7 p.m.
