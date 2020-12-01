NEW WAVERLY — As non-district play winds down, the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs appear to be hitting their stride — something backed up by Tuesday’s performance against Crockett.
After a back-and-forth start, New Waverly took control with a dominant third quarter and cruised to a 61-44 home win.
Although the Lady Bulldogs took the lead for good during the first quarter, they held only a three-point advantage at the break. This close contest quickly turned into a rout, however, as New Waverly rattled off a 14-2 run over the first three-and-a-half minutes of the second half.
Head coach Donna Gilliam’s team led by double digits from this point on, with the lead hovering above 20 for the majority of the final quarter. Shay Harris led New Waverly in scoring with a game-high 23 points, while Bre Sykes added 19 points.
The Lady Bulldogs have only two more games until their Dec. 11 District 23-3A opener against Onalaska. Their next test will come at home on Friday against Hearne, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
Check back for updates on this story.
