NEW WAVERLY - The New Waverly girls’ basketball team beat St. Joseph Tuesday night. With this win, the Lady Bulldogs started the season 3-0.
The Lady Dogs won the game 51-20. The hot start has got the team looking to have similar success to last year's team.
“Trying to get back on top like we were last year. We got a couple of kids out due to injury but we’re still maintaining right now,” head coach Donna Gilliam said. “That intensity, trying to keep up. Our defense has been getting us to where we are now. We’re three and zero starting out the season so kinda stay on top where we were.”
Even with players missing time due to injuries, the Lady Bulldogs have found ways to win.
Although the team has played well, there are a few players Gilliam would like to continue to see step up throughout the season.
“Mallie West, she's a sophomore and she's going to have big minutes. She's definitely going to have to step up this year and she's up for the challenge,” Gilliam said. “Also Bre Sykes, she's my senior leading scorer right now. She's been pretty much lights out every game. She's consistent. Other than that Keziah Eldridge I changed her position. She's playing guard inside and out now so she's stepped up and done well. So the three of them would be the three right now.”
West was certainly up for the challenge this game leading both teams in scoring with 21 points. Sykes would help by adding 15 points for New Waverly.
With the roster being short-handed, some players have to step into a bigger role than they are used to. Gilliam was also concerned her team needed more available players to play the style of basketball she wanted.
“We are short-handed with injuries and sickness right now and with our numbers I wasn't sure we would be able to press because I did not want to get in foul trouble,” Gilliam said. “But I told them hey we got seven players tonight and yall got to play a lot of minutes so we’re going to press until we get in foul trouble.”
While offense is important to any team, Gilliam likes to emphasize the defensive side of the ball to her players.
“That's what has gotten us through last year and this year is our defense. We rely on our defense because the offense will come. If everybody can play defense and get stops, then we can get some quality baskets,” Gilliam said.
The Lady Bulldogs are set to play their next home game Nov. 22 against Groveton. Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m.
