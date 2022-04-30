NAVASOTA — New Waverly softball put it all on the line in a one-game win-or-go-home game against Brazos, in which the Lady Dogs came out on top.
New Waverly walked away from the game with a 12-0 win and secured the team’s spot behind freshman pitcher Mallie West and senior slugger Cecilia Vasquez, who drove in six runs.
West, a left-handed pitcher, threw a complete game for the Lady Dogs. She faced 22 Brazos batters in her outing and struck out 12 of them.
Brazos hitters had a tough time reading West as they had just one hit. Brazos was able to put nine balls in play reaching once on an error by center fielder Kaelynn Stewart that allowed a base runner in the bottom of the ninth.
However, New Waverly would turn a double play from West to first baseman Samantha Temple for the second out. Then quick thinking from Temple led to the runner being thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
While the defense held up their end of the game, the Lady Dog offense was in full force. Eight batters for New Waverly would find a hole for a base hit with four of them being multi-hit games.
Vasquez would go on for a four-hit performance in her five at-bats. She would hit two doubles and a home run in the game.
While she had an offensive showing, shortstop Lily Simmons would also see three hits in the game. As a whole, New Waverly saw 15 hits in the game as a team.
Now, New Waverly will have the weekend off and some more time to prepare for their area round series.
The area round will be between the Lady Dogs and Kountze but times and location have yet to be determined. The teams will go back to a best of three series.
