Coming off a season that was cut short by the coronavirus, New Waverly is looking forward to the start of its 2021 campaign.
The Lady Bulldogs, who won the 2019 District 23-3A title, will finally get the chance to defend their league championship — albeit a year later than intended.
“I’m looking forward to the girls getting a chance to get back on the field and doing what they love to do,” New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson said. “We want to defend our last district title. We are going to see where we left off two years ago.”
While the Lady Dogs lose some key factors from their 2019 team, they retain the 2019 district 23-3A MVP in junior Cecilia Vasquez — an all-around weapon in the field, batter’s box and pitcher’s circle.
In addition to Vasquez, they return four-year varsity player Angela Roberts, and a three-year starter in Ashley Billnoske. Each of these players are set to be key leaders for the team.
“We’re hoping that they set the tone for the younger girls,” Carlson said. “They lead by example, which they always have. I think we have good older leadership from those three girls.”
After the 2020 season, the Lady Dogs lost three players, but are still able to return their infield core.
One of the main things that was lost in the graduating class was speed on the bases. Having speed on the bases allowed the Lady Dogs to be flexible in how they played offensively and being able to play aggressive on the bases.
In the 2019 season, the Lady Dogs were able to score over 200 runs, while going undefeated in district play.
“The level of competition in the district is going to be tougher all around,” the coach added. “We lost some speed from the girls that graduated…and speed means a lot. This year we don’t have quite as much speed, so we’re gonna rely on solid defense, quality pitching and putting the ball in play.”
While they are still working out some of the kinks, particularly on the offensive side, Carlson believes the pieces will still be there for the offense to be successful.
The Lady Dogs are looking forward to this season, which currently features 17 games and two tournaments on the schedule. The season will start on Saturday, when they take part in a scrimmage at Cleveland High School, with their first regular-season game set for Feb. 16 against Diboll.
“This schedule is going to be a work in progress all year,” Carlson added. “We just can’t jam pack the bleachers so that we have to not play any games. People will need to follow the basic protocols of six-feet distance, and we encourage people to bring lawn chair and sit up against the fence and watch the games. Just be conscious of what you are doing and seat your family away from other families as best you can.”
