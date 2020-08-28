It didn’t come without drama, but the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs got back on track Friday afternoon.
New Waverly was pushed to the brink of defeat by Centerville, which took the first set before rattling off a 23-9 run in the third to take a 2-1 lead. However, the Lady Dogs rallied, winning the last two sets to secure a five-set victory (21-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-15, 15-10) and improve to 4-1 on the season.
“That was good for us,” New Waverly head coach Carly Dyess said. “I kind of got scared there for a minute. They took us in the first set, then we fought back in the second set. We got a little comfortable in the third, took the fourth and our girls came out and never really got behind in the fifth.”
After falling to Diboll in five sets last weekend in their first loss of 2020, the Lady Bulldogs impressed their coach with the resilience they displayed in Friday’s win.
“It was good for us to get a five-set win after losing to Diboll,” Dyess added. “I think we needed the five-set win to know that we have it in us. Now we know we can fight and come back, even if we are behind. They turn around very well. I think we could've just given up, but we learned to push and fight back.”
The Lady Bulldogs will return to action at home on Tuesday against Lovelady in their second-to-last match before their district slate begins.
Dyess likes where her team is at with league play approaching, but still believes they have room to improve.
“I don't think the girls realize how close our district is,” the coach said. “We're in a better spot right now than we were last year ... but there's still more that they can give to us. As long as we get that, we'll be good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.