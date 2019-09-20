DSC_6949.JPG

NEW WAVERLY — What started out as a tightly contested match turned into a comfortable home victory for the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs.

New Waverly took down Trinity in four sets on Friday for its first district win of 2019. 

The Lady Dogs hit a brief road bump early on, as Trinity took the second set 25-17 to tie the match. They weren’t leaving anything to chance after that.

New Waverly started the third set with seven straight points and the fourth with an 8-1 run, taking both sets by double digits to close out the match.

Check back for more on this story.

