NEW WAVERLY — What started out as a tightly contested match turned into a comfortable home victory for the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs.
New Waverly took down Trinity in four sets on Friday for its first district win of 2019.
The Lady Dogs hit a brief road bump early on, as Trinity took the second set 25-17 to tie the match. They weren’t leaving anything to chance after that.
New Waverly started the third set with seven straight points and the fourth with an 8-1 run, taking both sets by double digits to close out the match.
