NEW WAVERLY — With the first game of their district season under their belt, New Waverly girls’ basketball got out to a big win against Tarkington.
The Lady Dogs pushed their way to a 65-38 win behind senior Bre Sykes’ 28 points.
“We’ve been working towards this game all pre-season,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “It’s a good feeling going into your first district game and getting a big win like that. We did what we expected them to do and they understood the assignment. We got pressure on the ball and we got some steals and some easy baskets. That’s all we needed to do.”
New Waverly and Tarkington were close through the first quarter as the Lady Dogs took a 14-9 lead into the second quarter, but this was due to costly mistakes that ended in turnovers. The Lady Dogs committed 15 turnovers as a squad, with a majority of them coming in the first half.
Once the Lady Dogs settled down, their offense clicked for a 24-point second quarter to build their big lead.
“A couple of them had their first game jitters,” Gilliam said. “I’ve been preaching about this being a big game for the last couple of weeks. I told them they just needed to shake the jitters and play basketball. They were overthinking some stuff and they ended up coming up big.”
New Waverly’s defense was also a big factor in how the game went. The Lady Dogs were able to walk away with 14 steals and 14 defensive rebounds in the game.
The Lady Dogs allowed 27 points to the Lady Longhorn offense, while 11 points came from free throws. Sophomore Mallie West was also tasked with guarding Tarkington senior guard Emily Lowe and held her to 13 points. West also accounted for a steal in the game.
“We preach defense all year long,” Gilliam said. “Mallie is our best defender and I told her we would need her to hold their best player. She did what she needed to do. She’s a tough kid and she doesn’t stop.”
New Waverly’s high-powered offense was key for them. Sykes, West and Keziah Eldridge all gained double-figure points in the game. West and Eldridge both finished the game with 11 points apiece.
Rebounds for the Lady Dogs were another strong point. As a team, New Waverly hauled in 30 boards, 16 being offensive. Elizabeth Hotley brought down a team-high eight.
“Bre has been lights out every game,” Gilliam said. “She’s our leading scorer pretty much every game and she played pretty much the whole game. She did what I expected her to do. She’s always working on her game and she knows her role on this team.”
New Waverly will now take a pause for their district slate as they will head to the Leon tournament over the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.