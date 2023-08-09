NEW WAVERLY — After graduating some key pieces of their program, New Waverly volleyball is ready to take the season by storm after an opening game sweep.
The Lady Dogs battled Buffalo in the first game of the season and won in straight sets by scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-13 to get the win against the Lady Bison.
With the new team, the Lady Dogs went out on the court and showed what they are capable of despite having big shoes to fill as New Waverly had to replace its libero and both setters after last season.
“I saw them out there having fun, talking and playing together,” New Waverly head coach Jackie Dixon said.
All three sets that the Lady Dogs played in the opening game, went about the same way. For the first eight points, both teams went back and forth, but around the 10-point mark, there was a switch.
New Waverly found a spark of energy around that spot and went on a run to close out each set.
Energy in team chemistry is going to be something that the Lady Dogs will need to keep playing the way they are.
“If they can continue with the excitement and communication, those girls can play with just about anybody,” Dixon said. “We saw kids hit from spots they don’t normally hit.”
New Waverly returns their kill leader from last season Lauren Klawinsky.
Klawinsky is now one of three seniors on the Lady Dogs squad and plays a big role on the team, not just on the court. Being a senior was just the start of her becoming a role model for the other girls.
As a preseason prep, Klawinsky held a team bonding event before the season started and there is no doubt it will continue.
On the court, Klawinsky brings back a big swing that Dixon looks to pair with junior Maryn Cook, who can swing from the left side.
“Lauren has not only led them on the court but everywhere else too,” Dixon said. “She is excited about being a senior. She is doing her job as captain and rallying them together. She is interested in getting the team to bond as a unit.”
To pair with the duo of Klawinsky and Cook the Lady Dogs will get a full season of help from junior Catalina Cheesman.
As a transfer last season, Cheesman only played half a season on the varsity squad. In her 57 sets, she garnered 115 kills and she had three aces. With a full season ahead, Cheesman looks to grow on that performance.
New Waverly has to face the task of replacing both of its setters. The Lady Dogs lost two due to graduation and will look to junior Lilley Colley and junior Kylie Portier to set up the kills.
With the new members, there is only one thing that Dixon is looking for from her kids every day.
“Every week and every practice we are getting better, which is my motto,” Dixon said.
New Waverly is off to a fast start as they won the first match via a sweep but still face a tough road ahead. The Lady Dogs head to the Navasota Varsity tournament on Thursday where they will match up with former Lady Dog coach Carley Dyess, who is now with Madisonville.
The Lady Dogs finished with an 8-5 district record last year and clinched the third seed in the State UIL Playoffs, but there are higher expectations for this team.
“I just want to see us go as far as we can,” Dixon said. “I would like for them to go to the playoffs and advance. That is the goal.”
New Waverly will return home for a match-up against Brazos Valley Christian Home School. First serve is set for 5 p.m. on Friday.
