NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly volleyball opened the 2022 season Tuesday night with a win over Livingston in Jackie Dixon’s first game in Bulldog maroon. The Lady Dogs won the match in four sets with scores of 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-19.
While the Lady Dogs secured the win, it didn’t come easy. New Waverly dropped Set 2 and have to fend off multiple surges from Livingston in order to get the first win of the season.
“It’s amazing,” Dixon said. “We scrimmaged Friday and Saturday and did well. They really came together tonight. It was different when they knew it was for real. They work so hard. This is the best group of kids.”
Now that the season is in full swing, New Waverly can shake the jitters of kicking off the season.
New Waverly brings back several senior and junior starters this season. The Lady Dogs return libero Bre Sykes, two setters in Maggie Shaw and Amara Cook and outside hitters Lauren Klawinsky and Reagan Cox.
Klawinsky and Cox combined for 135 kills last season but with gradations, they are now going to be the top strikers for the Lady Dogs.
As far as who gets the ball to Klawinsky and Cox, New Waverly will rely on Cook and Shaw. In the 2021 season, Cook boosted a team-high 351 assists while Shaw was next best with 156 assists.
“It makes a lot of difference,” Dixon said. “We have two senior setters and they run the court. We have Reagan [Cox] and Bre [Sykes] is an amazing libero.”
Sykes is another senior that will play a big role in this team. Last season, her 481 digs led the team in the defensive category. In her senior campaign, she will take on a bigger role as she is learning new things and getting her serve back to in-season form.
“Bre makes some amazing plays,” Dixon said. “She is learning to hit the ball from the back row and it is really effective for her. We noticed her serve got more and more aggressive. She just needs to get back in it. She's an incredible athlete, very talented.”
With one game down, New Waverly has 22 games and two tournaments to get everything figured out with the new staff and have plenty to look forward to.
“I hope they can expect play like this,” Dixon said. “Aggressive, good communication and just having fun. That’s the key. If they have fun, they will play a whole lot better.”
New Waverly will head to the Navasota varsity tournament on Aug. 11 before returning to New Waverly on Aug. 16 for a home match against Kountze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.