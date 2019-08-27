With their backs pressed against the wall, the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs emerged victorious.
New Waverly rallied back on Tuesday night to defeat Corrigan-Camden in five sets (22-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11). With the victory, the Lady Dogs picked up their first home win of the season — and the first in front of the home crowd for first-year head coach Carly Dyess.
"I'm very happy with how my girls came to play, and I'm excited to have my first win at home as a head coach," Dyess said.
After dropping a close first set, New Waverly won the second convincingly by 10 points. However, another narrow loss in the third set pushed the Lady Bulldogs to the brink of defeat.
Despite the adversity, they stormed back to take the fourth set and didn't look back — closing out the victory by taking the final set 15-11.
