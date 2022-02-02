Lady Dogs inch closer to district title
Colton Foster
NEW WAVERLY — After dropping their only loss of the season to Hardin, the Lady Dogs were able to get their revenge game.
The Lady Dogs' start landed a 77-52 win over the Lady Hornets, despite Hardin attempting 29 free throws and New Waverly committing 22 personal fouls.
“We had a game plan and we executed that, but with Shay Harris committing three fouls in the first quarter, I had to change the game plan,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “But to get the overall victory, I’ll take it.”
As fouls were a big issue for the Lady Hornets tonight, their leading scorer in Harris was sidelined early in the game. Harris collected three fouls in the opening minutes and after sitting for most of the first quarter, she was able to return.
However, the Lady Hornets’ game plan was forced to adapt after the three fouls shifted their offensive focal point to junior Bre Sykes.
“It was definitely changed,” Gilliam added. “Shay hasn’t gotten three fouls since she has been playing for me. It changed the momentum going forward as we had to sit her out for the first quarter, but I told her, ‘you have three fouls and I have to trust you, you can’t foul anymore,’ and she understood the assignment.”
That she did – Harris finished the game with three fouls and added an additional 23 points in the game.
While typically Harris leads the team in scoring, Sykes stepped up into her role and led the Lady Dogs with her game-high of 37-points.
“That was a much-needed offensive performance,” Gilliam said. “I always tell them that if we have a bad day, who is going to step up? Bre is my best defensive player and she held the opponent’s number one play, to see her turn in 37 points. I can’t ask her for anything else.”
Defense for New Waverly was strong as they held the Lady Hornets to 37 points from the field, with the additional 15 coming from the charity stripe. But the performance from the girls underneath is what stood out the most to Gilliam.
Being able to grab the defensive rebounds and eliminate the second-chance points was high in New Waverly grabbing the early lead.
“Keziah Eldridge and Keaten Davidson scored six points for us tonight, but their defense led the charge and got us a lot of rebounds and that is how we were able to push the ball and score,” Gilliam added. “They got a lot of garbage underneath the basket for us tonight, we just need to do a better job of staying out of foul trouble.”
NEXT UP
The Lady Dogs have two games left on their schedule before the UIL 3A playoff will start. First up will be a Friday game at Anderson-Shiro before returning home for their last game against Cold Springs, both games are set to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
