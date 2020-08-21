A hot start for the New Waverly volleyball team continued Friday evening.
The Lady Bulldogs beat Shepherd at home for their third straight win to begin the 2020 season, overcoming a slow start as they cruised to a four-set victory (26-24, 25-9, 24-26, 25-9).
“Shepherd is a great team,” New Waverly head coach Carly Dyess said. “They're always extremely solid, and Coach Thornton just runs a great program over there. Their defense is very scrappy and they hustle everywhere, but I thought we adjusted and fought back very well.”
While in control for most of the match, New Waverly battled adversity in the first set, trailing 21-24 at one point.
The Lady Bulldogs rallied, however, scoring five straight points to secure the set and flip momentum for the rest of the night.
“I think that was a huge momentum shift for us, especially going into the second set and the score being what it was,” the coach added. “That just showed me that they do have the fight in them, and when we fight we can do great things.”
Senior Taryn Belinowski helped lead the charge for the Lady Dogs, delivering pivotal kills to spark New Waverly runs and halt potential comeback attempts from their opponent.
“Taryn had a great game offensively and defensively,” Dyess said. “We're relying on her a lot. She's stepped into those shoes and taken that pressure, and I think she's doing a great job with it.”
New Waverly will get right back to work, with Diboll set to come to town Saturday morning. The varsity match is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.