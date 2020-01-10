TRINITY — The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs got back on track Friday night at Trinity, holding off a late comeback attempt to improve to 3-1 against District 23-3A competition.
New Waverly took the lead for good during the first quarter, but the Lady Tigers made a late push. However, the Lady Bulldogs held on for a 46-40 victory.
“I'll take it,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “We didn't play our best at all, but we played good enough to win.”
The Lady Dogs took a 34-27 lead into the final quarter, when momentum started to shift in Trinity’s favor. New Waverly got into foul trouble, and the Lady Tigers were able to add six points at the free throw line in the final minutes.
But with the lead cut down to four points in the waning moments, the Lady Bulldogs made a stand.
“We went on a run and then we got in foul trouble,” Gilliam added. “We started turning the ball over so I called a timeout and told them, 'If you turn the ball over again, I'm taking you out of the game.' We pretty much held them after that.”
New Waverly returns to action Tuesday at home against Onalaska.
